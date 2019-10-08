Aylesbury Vale residents urged to quit smoking for good this October

Many of us know how difficult it can be give up smoking - and this October Aylesbury Vale residents are being urged to sign up for Stoptober and give it another try.

Buckinghamshire County Council is once again supporting Stoptober, the annual stop smoking campaign from Public Health England that seeks to inspire people to make the move and give up smoking for good.

The launch of Stoptober 2019 has been boosted nationally by a recent study which indicates an amazing 2.2% drop in the number of adult smokers nationally between January and July 2019 – equating to around 200 fewer smokers every hour over this period. Buckinghamshire, too, has experienced a considerable reduction in smokers over recent years, with the proportion of the population who smoke going down by 4.5% since 2011.

Gareth Williams, Buckinghamshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Community Engagement & Public Health, said: "If you're still a smoker, Stoptober is the ideal time for you to join the trend towards a healthier smoke-free lifestyle that's happening across the UK. Six in ten smokers say they want to quit, and though giving up through sheer willpower is hard, there's an easier way.

"Get one-to-one support with a local Stop Smoking Advisor - their help and advice, together with the right aids to help you manage your cravings and withdrawal symptoms, can see you through. It's a proven route to success, so if you'd like to quit, I'd urge you not to wait any longer - grab the Stoptober moment and contact our friendly stop smoking service."

For free local help and advice to quit smoking contact Live Well Stay Well Bucks at

www.livewellstaywellbucks.co.uk or call 01628 857311.