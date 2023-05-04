Aylesbury Vale residents receive royal honours for supporting their communities ahead of King's Coronation
They were among the first people to be in the King’s honours list
Aylesbury Vale residents were awarded their British Empire Medals (BEM) at a recent ceremony in Buckinghamshire.
It was the first ceremony of this kind held since King Charles III became the country’s new monarch.
Martin Andrew from Haddenham and Alan Williams from Edlesborough were among the seven Bucks residents receiving medals.
Alan Williams who is chairman of his local parish council was awarded for his services in the Aylesbury Vale community.
He is well-known locally for the amount of time he gives up to support volunteer groups.
While Martin was given royal recognition for his work supporting people in his neighbourhood during the pandemic.
Previously the Haddenham resident had received national recognition for his volunteering work.
Martin was instrumental in making sure Covid vaccinations were available to residents in Haddenham when they were first being rolled out.
They were given the medals at a ceremony in Amersham last week.
Also receiving awards were:
-Saera Carter; for services to the community in Stoke Poges
-David Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Milton Keynes Parks Trust; for services to the Environment and to the community in Milton Keynes
-Rosemary Higgs; for services to charity and the community in Little Missenden
-Louisa Hobbs; for services to the community in Milton Keynes during Covid-19
-Jagraj Singh; for services to Charitable Fundraising and to the community in Cranford, London Borough of Hounslow
Presentations were made by Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe. She said: “Making the presentations of the British Empire Medals on behalf of The King is one of the duties delegated to Lord-Lieutenants nationwide. It is an absolute joy to carry out this duty on behalf of His Majesty and poignantly The late Queen.
"To hear about the dedication of our most committed residents is so inspiring and to be able to meet each one of them, with their families and friends and hear about their own personal causes is one of the highlights of my role.
"It is humbling to hear about the incredible work that goes on in our communities. The recipients are without a doubt our unsung heroes and an example to all about the value of community involvement. My heartfelt congratulations go to them all.”