Aylesbury Vale resident Sir David Jason enjoys special Only Fools and Horses reunion in Milton Keynes

Aylesbury Vale resident and television icon, Sir David Jason, enjoyed a special Only Fools and Horses reunion in Milton Keynes.

The actor best-known for playing Del Boy in one of the most popular British television series ever produced, linked back up with co-star, Sue Holderness, at the Milton Keynes event.

Twenty years ago in 2003, the final official episode of the Peckham-based comedy aired.

But on Saturday (4 March), thousands of devoted fans enjoyed seeing Del Boy and Marlene reunited in a photo Sue shared on Twitter.

Sir David, who lives in Ellesbrough, was reunited with another key cast member from the long-running BBC hit for a 20-year reunion event at DoubleTree By Hilton.

Milton Keynes was chosen as the destination for this year’s Only Fools and Horses convention.

Also in attendance was former show producer Adrian Pegg and director Tony Dow.

Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason, photo from @SueHolderness

Last year, the 83-year-old, who has resided in Bucks for over a decade, helped out with a tree planting celebration ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee.

He planted a cherry tree in Aylesbury alongside Countess Elizabeth Howe and Deputy Lieutenant Milly Soames.

Sir David said at the time: “As a long-term local resident, it was a pleasure to be invited to plant a tree in Bucks to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Del Boy and Marlene, BBC

"I hope that ‘my’ cherry tree will flourish and be enjoyed by future generations.”

Since the series ended Sir David has reprised his role as Del Boy for special charity events and one-off television specials. In 2021 he was seen wearing the famous flat cap on Strictly Come Dancing and The Repair Shop.

He is set to lend his voice to a Wind in the Willows animation series called, Banking on Mr. Toad, which is in pre-production. Hugh Bonneville, Brian Blessed, and Julian Glover have also signed on to the project.