Aylesbury Vale rescue dog deemed ‘naughty and neurotic’ is up for Hero Dog Award at Crufts

A rescue dog from Great Horwood who was passed through multiple homes and deemed ‘naughty and neurotic’, but has gone on to become a life-saving Medical Detection Dog, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

Launching the world’s biggest celebration of dogs, Crufts, yesterday (Wednesday, February 22), The Kennel Club and broadcaster Kay Burley announced the five hero dogs that will compete in the public vote for the award, with the winner being announced at Crufts 2023 – including cocker spaniel Asher.

Ten-year-old Asher was taken on by Great Horwood-based charity Medical Detection Dogs, having been rehomed multiple times by the age of three. He was deemed ‘naughty’ and ‘neurotic’, but it was soon realised he just needed to be busy.

Asher with Medical Detection Dogs founder Claire Guest. Picture: The Kennel Club/Ellie Smeaton

Asher happily found a home, and a life-saving job, with Dr Claire Guest, founder of Medical Detection Dogs, which uses the amazing power of the dog’s nose to detect human diseases.

Asher is now one of the most experienced members of the Bio Detection team at the charity, which is helping scientists and medics develop faster and cheaper ways to detect diseases – and has played a huge part in helping to prove that dogs can detect the odour of disease and be a fast, accurate and non-invasive method of diagnosis for some of the world's biggest killers, including Parkinson’s disease, malaria and Covid-19.

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award celebrates the unique relationships people have with their dogs and the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives and in society.

Judges from The Kennel Club, the UK’s largest dog welfare organisation, selected the five inspiring finalists to go forward for the public vote, with the winner set to be announced by Kay Burley in the Resorts World Arena at Birmingham NEC, and on Channel 4, on the final day of Crufts on Sunday, March 12.

Medical Detection Dog Asher is up against retired police dog Stella, Child’s Champion Bertie, Dogs for Good assistance dog Albert and family pet Beauty for the public’s vote.

The winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award will receive £5,000 from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.

You can watch videos about each of the finalists, including Asher, and vote for your Hero Dog 2023, until 4pm on Sunday, March 12, by visiting crufts.org.uk/herodogaward

Kennel Club ambassador Kay Burley said: “These five special dogs are not only heroes to their owners but also to the rest of us. They make a huge difference every day by providing love, companionship and dedication, and protecting the nation and saving lives.

“No one can deny the remarkable impact dogs have, from the joy they bring each day, to being by our side during the hardest times and showing extraordinary loyalty and bravery.