Aylesbury Vale Pony Club celebrates 90th anniversary

Members of Aylesbury Vale Pony Club joined riders across the world today to celebrate The Pony Club’s 90th anniversary.

Children gathered on the lawn of Great Hundridge Manor in Great Missenden to spell out #PC@90 to celebrate the global campaign.

#RideAroundTheWorldDay was a chance for Pony Club members past and present to put their arms around the world and unite with Pony Club Members all over the globe and celebrate what the Pony Club means to each and every one of them.

The festivities concluded the Vale of Aylesbury branch of Pony Club’s 2019 camp where 65 children from Bucks had enjoyed a week of equestrian activities led by a team of world class instructors that included international eventer David Britnell.

District Commissioner, Simona Gritz commented: “What an incredible way to end our 2019 camp celebrating all that The Pony Club has achieved over the past 90 years and allowing our members to mark the occasion with their friends and family in the wonderful setting of Great Hundridge.

"For 90 years The Pony Club has encouraged children out into the fresh air to explore new places and experiences helping them create life-long memories and build new friendships with four-legged friends as well as two-legged friends.”

Formed in 1929 and granted independent charitable status in 1997 The Pony Club is the fourth biggest youth organisation in the UK and the biggest equestrian youth organisation in the world.

With over 40,000 members in the UK spread through 340 Branches and 483 Centres The Pony Club is dedicated to teaching young people to ride, care for horses and to develop into well rounded members of society.

Over 5,000 coaches and 10,000 volunteers who work/ volunteer within the organisation and their time, effort and energy certainly pays off with the overwhelming majority of leading international riders, both past and present – 11 out of 12 Riders for the UK Olympic team in Rio were Pony Club graduates.