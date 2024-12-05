One of Great Britain’s most-decorated Olympians, who trained in Aylesbury Vale as a youngster, has accepted a one-year ban from her sport.

Charlotte Dujardin, a three-time gold medalist at the Olympics, has been banned from competing in dressage for one-year.

The decision from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports relates to a widely-shared video where the 39-year-old was seen continuously whipping a horse.

Footage of Dujardin whipping the horse was broadcast on national television and condemned by people within the horse-riding community. Coming just weeks before the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the world champion rider announced her withdrawal from the competition, saying she was “ashamed” of her actions.

Now based in London, Dujardin has previously discussed in interviews how she got her start in the sport training in Finmere.

Dujardin said in a statement released today (5 December): “I fully respect the verdict issued by the FEI, released today. As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again. I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better.

“This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time. To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how I am – thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you’ll ever know.”

As well as the year-long ban, the FEI has also ordered Dujardin to pay a 10,000 Swiss Francs fine.

It has also been announced that the national equestrian governing bodies, British Equestrian and British Dressage, will honour Dujardin’s suspension.

In total, Dujardin has won six medals in Olympic competitions, the only female with as many for Team GB is former cyclist Laura Kenny, no woman has more.

Dujardin will be free to return to equestrian competition in July, 2025. In a statement the FEI said Dujardin engaged in conduct that was “contrary to the principles of horse welfare”.