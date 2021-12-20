Aylesbury Vale news service helps spread the word on Animal First Aid

It's been all about Christmas this week for The Animal News Agency, and I hope that you are feeling festive too.

The Animal News Agency team has been busy putting together a range of Christmas stories, and some stunning images for national newspapers, which has been a real delight.

We've also been loving the brilliant Santa Paws project that these papers are running.

Animal first aid session

Newshound Lemmy was proud to take part

As with all journalism jobs, Christmas means deadlines a-plenty, and we will all be glad of a rest, some mulled wine and, from my perspective, some walks in our beloved Wendover Woods when Friday finally comes.

But we are still, as ever, looking for your amazing stories and pictures

To find out more about The Animal News Agency you can visit www.animalnewsagency.com

Send us your Santa Paws pictures

On the campaign trail

Did you know that your dog walker, pet sitter or groomer doesn't currently have to have basic first aid training?

No, neither did I, and over the past few months The Animal News Agency has been proud to support the Safe Pets and People campaign.

Safe Pets and People is calling for mandatory first aid qualifications for all UK pet professionals, and there is a petition to sign at www.safepetsandpeople.org

Spearheaded by iPET Network, the campaign has the backing of industry professionals and charities including RSPCA, Street Paws and The Groomers Spotlight.

Professional dog walker Sammy Feehan saved her own pet dog's life after attending a first aid course run by veterinary nurse Rachel Bean, and thinks that every pet owner should consider a course, so they can act quickly in a crisis.

Sammy, who provided life-saving CPR to her childhood pet George, 16, said: "It was such a shock, and I still can't believe that it has happened, but I am so grateful that I knew what to do. My instincts just kicked in, but afterwards you realise just how scary it really was and what could have happened.

"For the first three nights after it happened I slept on the floor with him to make sure that he was alright through the night.

"I think it is so important that pet professionals get this training, and when you are choosing a pet professional you should question them like they are on trial.

"I did the course because I want to show my clients that they can trust me with their family member, and all dog walkers, groomers and anyone else who works with your pet while you are not there should do the same."

Do sign the petition, and please help to spread the word for this good cause.

Christmas treat trauma

Everyone likes to spoil their pets at Christmas, and a recent study showed that a whopping 56 per cent of Brits will be making a special Christmas dinner for their dog.

But did you know that some traditional festive treats for humans could have dire consequences for our pets?

The lovely folks at www.boneidol.co.uk have put together a special guide to help us navigate this Christmas minefield, including the dangers of chocolate, stuffing (which can be harmful to doggies' digestion) and even Christmas cake and pudding, as raisins are very bad for dogs.

As pet owners, it's important to us to know that what we are feeding our furry friend is doing them some good, so do visit www.boneidol.co.uk/blogs/news/adogschristmasdinner before December 25 to get clued up.

A festive 'and finally...'

The NoToDogMeat charity is very close to our hearts at Animal News Agency, and the work that they do to rescue dogs and cats from the meat trade has been internationally recognised.

This year, the charity has a smashing 2022 calendar which shows the happy faces of rescues who have been saved from an unspeakable fate.