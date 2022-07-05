Aylesbury Vale man announces which pubs he will visit ahead of ambitious cycling fundraiser

Luke Glynn from Steeple Claydon is cycling 2,000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just 20 days, to raise money for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (Sands).

Before taking on the daunting endurance test Luke is pedaling to pubs in Buckingham and Hertfordshire on 12 July.

The 23-year-old wants as many people as possible to join him as he cycles across the two counties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke centre with Grand Junction Buckingham colleagues LtR Head Chef Tom Oxley, Claire Wood, Holly Byer and Jake Wright

He will be starting and finishing his pub circuit at The Grand Junction in Buckingham where he works.

Here’s the full list of pubs Luke is visiting, including estimated times of his arrival:

1 - The Grand Junction Buckingham – between 8 & 9am

Luke's pub route

2 - The Navigation, Thrupp Wharf, Cosgrove - 9.45-10am

3 - The Woburn, Woburn - approx. 11.30am

4 - The Beech House, St Albans - approx. 1.30pm

5 - The Red Lion, Water End - approx. 2.30pm

6 - The Kings Arms, Berkhamsted - 3/3.15pm

7 - The Penny Farthing Hotel, Berkhamsted - approx. 3.25pm

8 - The Akeman, Tring - approx. 4pm

9 - The Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne - approx. 4.30pm

10 - Three Locks, Stoke Hammond - approx. 5.45pm

11 - The Betsey Wynne, Swanbourne - approx. 6.30/6.45

12- Return to The Grand Junction Buckingham - approx. 8pm

All 11 venues are part of the Oakman Group.

Luke will be aiming to ride 100 miles a day in tribute to his late sister Poppy who died shortly after birth.

She would have turned 20 this year, and Luke is aiming to complete his ride on 13 August, Poppy’s birthday.

He starts the cycling challenge on 20 July with his friends Liam Blundell and Olly Bagley, you can access their fundraising page here.

Luke said: “I really wanted to do something in Poppy’s memory and SANDS is very close to my family after the incredible support we received in 2002.