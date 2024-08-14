Aylesbury Vale horse owned by King Charles III to compete in prestigious event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A horse owned by King Charles III will compete in an upcoming national tournament.

Called Forth Bridge, the thoroughbred is competing in the RoR National Dressage Horse Elementary Open Championship in Aintree on Friday 23 August.

Since November 2021, the former racehorse has been looked after at the Thoroughbred Dressage in Padbury Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Bridge is a four-time race winner who retired in 2020 and has since competed in dressage under the care and guidance of Louise Robson who runs the retraining centre near Buckingham.

Forth Bridge has been re-trained at a centre near Buckingham

Starting next Tuesday (20 August), the Jockey Club RoR National Championships is labelled as the UK’s largest event exclusively for former racehorses, with six days of competition across various levels, including classes in dressage, arena eventing, showjumping, and showing. This year, 306 former racehorses are entered to compete.

Forth Bridge, who is known outside of racing circles as William, is one of three former racehorses owned by the King that is looked after at the Buckinghamshire yard.

He was foaled at the Royal Stud and was owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II throughout his career, who would frequently request updates and visits from Forth Bridge and the other horses Louise kept for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise, who set up the retraining centre in 2015, was trusted with her first royal horse at just 15-years-old, when a stroke-of-luck led to the mother of a friend meeting the head of Royal Mews. They agreed to let Louise look after Mister Glum. Over a decade later and Thoroughbred Dressage now has 20 horses in its stable, including the three royal animals.

Forth Bridge was previously a successful racehorse

Forth Bridge achieved winnings of nearly £100,00 in his four-year career under the guidance of racing trainer Charlie Longsdon. However, the royal household felt he had fallen out of love with jumping and set him up for a second career.

This year, the 11-year-old is competing in the novice class, but it is hoped that by building on a joint victory at the RoR Regional Championships to qualify for Aintree, he could advance through to higher categories.

Louise said: “William is so lovely and such a gentleman, it’s a privilege to be trusted with his retraining journey. Thoroughbreds have such big hearts and love trying new disciplines after their racing careers, and I take great joy in helping them through that process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RoR is an official aftercare charity devoted to ensuring the welfare of racehorses when they retire from racing. Not all horses are encouraged to continue in competitions, the charity says other animals are put in roles involving therapy or leisure riding and hacking.

Rupert Arnold, executive consultant, RoR, added: “The Jockey Club RoR National Championships truly showcases the versatility of the Thoroughbred and demonstrates the incredible lives they lead after retiring from racing. The show continues to grow each year, epitomising the exceptional commitment and passion shown by those responsible for every horses’ wellbeing in aftercare.”

Louise is opening the doors to Thoroughbred Dressage as part of National Racehorse Week in September, more details on the event can be found online.