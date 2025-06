Using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App, Law Trucks has identified the four cheapest petrol stations in Buckinghamshire.

The report ranks areas in Buckinghamshire based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol.

Law Trucks has produced a Fuel Report to list the four areas in Buckinghamshire with the cheapest fuel prices.

Here are the four cheapest stations in Buckinghamshire:

1 . Sainsbury's station Gatehouse The petrol station near to the superstore has an unleaded petrol price of 134.9p per litre. Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2 . Jet in Wendover (HP22 6PN) The petrol station sells unleaded petrol for 135.9p per litre. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Ivor Miles of Haddenham The garage sells unleaded petrol for 135.9p per litre. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales