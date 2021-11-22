Aylesbury Vale Crematorium to welcome visitors back for Christmas Remembrance Service

The team at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium will welcome families back ‘in person’ for this year’s Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service, at 6pm on Friday, December 3.

The service provides a valuable opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas.

Covid-19 restrictions meant people were unable to visit the on-site chapel for the annual flagship service last year, which was streamed on-line instead.

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium to host Christmas service on site

This year, families will have both options available; attend the event in person or, if they are not able to get to the crematorium, the service will also be webcast so that no one misses out.

The one-hour service will include a mixture of readings and popular Christmas Carols.

Viv Centala, site manager at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome families back into our chapel for the Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service this year.

“This event is always popular and while webcasting it last year meant that we were still able to share the seasonal service, there’s nothing quite like being here in person.

“Of course, we know that this is not always possible, which is why we’re providing both options this year. For those who do want to come to the chapel and be part of the service, they can.

“But not everyone will be able to attend. Some may have health or mobility issues, or simply live too far away and not have any transport, so we will still be webcasting the service, too, so that everyone can join in and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas.

“Those who do wish to attend in person are being asked to book their place in advance, so that we can manage the numbers in the chapel.

“Attendees will have the ability to write personalised messages on memory tags which will be added to a Christmas tree in the chapel. We will also be inviting guests up to the front of the chapel to light a candle of remembrance.

“All of us here at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium very much look forward to being able to welcome everyone back into our chapel to share our very special Christmas carol service.”