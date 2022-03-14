Aylesbury Vale chip van wins national award for fourth year running

An Aylesbury Vale fish and chip van has been named one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways for 2021/2022.

This is the fourth year running that Jamie Bachman and Charlotte King, the owners of Howe & Co Van 22, have received the accolade.

The award follows two rounds of mystery dining by leading trade publication Fry Magazine.

An undercover judge sampled the food and assessed key aspects of the business - from the cleanliness of the premises to staff knowledge and professionalism, to social media presence.

With the pass mark set high at 96 per cent, Van 22 scored an impressive 97 per cent, with the mystery diner particularly praising its customer service and product.

In many of the judging sections, Van 22 scored a perfect 100 per cent .

Comments from the mystery shopper included:

“The cod was a very good price. I would definitely recommend to anyone who lives in these remote villages. The staff were so friendly, they would be welcomed by all the local residents. It's a great mobile shop.”

“Very clean appearance of both staff. Both with name badges, and both friendly and helpful.”

“The fish was still very hot even after my drive home. No bones, and very tasty.”

“The food was really enjoyable, the service was efficient and the staff were very friendly. It was good value for money. What more could you ask?”

Jamie said: “Winning this award is a highlight of our year.

"We try our utmost to serve a consistent and quality product all year round and to be given this recognition is an honour.

"This is our fourth year winning this award, which is incredible.

"These last couple of years have been a real challenge for the business and we are happy to have such a loyal and understanding customer base. Thank you."

Based at Howe & Co in Little Horwood, Van 22 visits the following locations during the week: Monday Thame, Tuesday Lane End, Wednesday Wheatley, Thursday Stokenchurch, Friday Princes Risborough, Saturday Walters Ash and Naphill.

The van's exact location can be found via its Facebook page with an online “chippy tracker” @www.facebook.com/mobilechippy

Competition organiser Reece Head said: “Fish and chip takeaways have really had to up their game over the past year in order to handle the growing number of click and collect and delivery orders generated as a result of Covid and integrate these new ways of working with their walk-in customers.

“Whether operating from a bricks-and-mortar site or a mobile van, these operators are working against a background of increasing costs, labour shortages and rising VAT. Yet they have continued to invest in their premises, their staff and their processes to ensure fish and chips remains a top-quality, value-for-money takeaway.