Aylesbury Vale charity celebrates its student volunteers

An Aylesbury Vale charity is celebrating its young helpers, as part of Student Volunteering Week.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is highlighting the important role that young people play across the organisation.

“We have over 50 young people who give their time to support our charity and we would like to thank each and everyone of them," said volunteer engagement manager Charmain Behan.

Jake Potts

“They bring with them energy and enthusiasm and play a key role in our ability to run our shops and also provide additional support at our events and in the hospice itself.”

Jake Potts, from Padbury, volunteers at the Buckingham shop at least once a week.

The Oxford Brookes University student said: “I enjoy the social aspects of being a volunteer, working alongside other volunteers and managers.

"I enjoy designing menswear displays, which allows me to be creative.

"And the knowledge I gained in menswear and visual merchandising has enabled me to get a job at Ede & Ravenscroft tailors in Oxford.”

The charity's head of retail, Lily Caswell, said: “We love the diversity that the students bring to our shops with their new ideas and knowledge.

"We are very fortunate to have so many.”

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity has youth placements across the county and works with the schools and colleges across the region to offer opportunities to anyone over the age of 14 who is looking for Duke of Edinburgh volunteering or community service placements, or who wants to gain work experience skills as part of their course.