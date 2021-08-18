Aylesbury Vale care homes went head-to-head in annual gardening competition

Care homes across Aylesbury Vale competed in the Fremantle In Bloom 2021 gardening competition.

The gardening awards pits care homes run by charity, The Fremantle Trust, against one another competing for gardening glory.

Entries came from both care home residents and staff, more than 30 entries and project books were submitted.

Sara Livadeas presents award at Lewin House

The trust gave out awards in six different categories, whilst also recognising budding gardeners with two ‘Outstanding Achievement’ honorary awards.

The judging panel were tasked with reviewing not just the end result but also the extent to which the initiative promoted independence, creativity, inclusion and community engagement.

Categories included best edible garden, best balconies and sensory gardens. The Stan Flowers Memorial Cup for outstanding achievement was awarded to Chesham Supported Living and Chesham Leys.

Winners and runners up were presented with certificates and trophies for attentively nurturing plants, gardens and displays for all to enjoy in their living environments.

Chesham Supported Living won multiple awards