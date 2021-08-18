Aylesbury Vale care homes went head-to-head in annual gardening competition
It was a 'blooming' good day for all involved.
Care homes across Aylesbury Vale competed in the Fremantle In Bloom 2021 gardening competition.
The gardening awards pits care homes run by charity, The Fremantle Trust, against one another competing for gardening glory.
Entries came from both care home residents and staff, more than 30 entries and project books were submitted.
The trust gave out awards in six different categories, whilst also recognising budding gardeners with two ‘Outstanding Achievement’ honorary awards.
The judging panel were tasked with reviewing not just the end result but also the extent to which the initiative promoted independence, creativity, inclusion and community engagement.
Categories included best edible garden, best balconies and sensory gardens. The Stan Flowers Memorial Cup for outstanding achievement was awarded to Chesham Supported Living and Chesham Leys.
Winners and runners up were presented with certificates and trophies for attentively nurturing plants, gardens and displays for all to enjoy in their living environments.
Sara Livadeas, CEO of the Fremantle Trust, commented: “Gardening is a great way to improve both mental and physical health by keeping you active, reduces stress levels and helps people relax. Fremantle in Bloom has been wonderful for our residents to enjoy all these therapeutic benefits of gardening. It even encouraged an infectious competitive streak, which was a joy to see."