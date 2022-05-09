Aylesbury Vale care home launches free dementia guide

Ahead of Dementia Action Week (May 15 to 21), a survey of 2,000 British adults by Care UK, which runs Maids Moreton Hall, found over a third of have questions about dementia – but don’t know how to get the answers.

The guide, entitled Let’s talk about Dementia, is aimed at those caring for a loved one with dementia.

Following a Q&A format, it answers the questions Care UK’s care home teams across the country have been asked by relatives or members of the community – from identifying the signs of the condition, and interacting with a person living with dementia, to questions regarding diet changes and sleep patterns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK wants to give people a better understanding about dementia

It also addresses topics that are seldom covered in other guides, including behaviour changes such as swearing and loss of inhibitions.

Maids Moreton Hall general manager Sara Reading said: “Dementia Action Week is just around the corner, so we’re excited to be releasing our brand-new guide, to help our community understand what it’s like to live with dementia.

“As our survey has shown, dementia remains a largely misunderstood condition, meaning a diagnosis is often a worrying and uncertain time for those involved.

“We designed our guide with this in mind, ensuring it provides answers to all the real-life questions we’ve been asked over the years.”

The new guide aims to answer real-life questions about dementia

As part of the launch, Care UK has also teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, the award-winning journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon.

She said: “I strongly believe educating the nation on the signs of dementia and what it’s like to live with the condition is essential, which is why I’m delighted to be working with Care UK to launch their new guide.

“I’d like to encourage everyone to download a copy, so we can create a more dementia-friendly community together.”

To pick up a free copy of the guide, contact Andrea Bullen, home admissions advisor at Maids Moreton Hall, on 01280 878570 or email [email protected]

You can also download a digital copy here.