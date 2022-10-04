Aylesbury Vale artist exhibits at major regional art fair

Padbury artist Jill Blakey will be taking her works to Art Fair East, held in the medieval splendour of St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, from December 2 to 4.

Jill began selling her artwork during lockdown in March 2020 and now works as an artist three days a week, with the other days spent as a secondary school maths teacher – in addition to being a mum to two young children.

Having sold her work mostly online to date, Jill took part in the Bucks-wide Open Studios event, Bucks Art Weeks, and was delighted to sell an amazing 16 paintings at this event.

Jill Blakey at the New Artist Fair in London’s Brick Lane

Deciding that the time had come to venture further afield with her works, Jill recently exhibited at the New Artist Fair in London’s Brick Lane in September and is now looking forward to showcasing her work in Norfolk in December.

Jill said: “I am thrilled to have been selected for Art Fair East 2022. This will be a chance to reach new audiences with my work and I am excited to be showing in a fair that has already exhibited international names like Banksy and Nando Kallweit.

"I plan on displaying mostly artworks from my most recent collection as well as a few large pieces that I will be creating exclusively for the event.”

Founded, and curated by established artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling, Art Fair East has become acknowledged as one of the leading regional fairs in the country.

Now in its sixth year, it showcases contemporary art from around the UK and overseas, and the 2021 fair attracted thousands of visitors from around the country.

As artists themselves, Will and Brian are passionate about getting more people interested in original contemporary art and helping artists to make a living from their work.

Will aid: “We are delighted to have Jill taking part in our 2022 event. We always have more submissions than we can accommodate, which ensures that the quality remains high."