Aylesbury Vale advice charity has places for fundraisers on London Landmarks Half Marathon

Buckinghamshire’s biggest and oldest advice charity, Citizens Advice Bucks, is looking for two runners to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Taking place on Sunday, April 2, the London Landmarks Half Marathon is a closed-road, central London run and is the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster, with a route that includes Westminster Bridge, Charing Cross Road, Leicester Square and China Town.

Advertisement

Citizens Advice Bucks has just two spaces remaining and, whilst entry is free, participants are being asked to try and raise £250 or more.

The route of the London Landmarks Half Marathon

Wheelchair entrants are welcome and, with charity spaces now the only way into the event, participants are encouraged to register their interest by Monday January 30.

Individual giving manager Abi May said: “New Year is the ideal time to take up a personal fitness challenge and the London Landmarks Half Marathon is a great choice for beginners or more established runners who have just started their new year’s resolutions and want to try something new.

Advertisement

"Knowing that your challenge will help us to continue offering vital advice to those facing eviction, hunger and crippling energy bills during this crisis is a great way to stay motivated.”

For more information, or to book a place in the half marathon, email [email protected] or call Abi on 01494 328141.

Advertisement