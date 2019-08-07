Aylesbury Town Council is opening the doors of some of town's most interesting historic sites

Aylesbury Town Council is opening the doors to the public of some of the most historic buildings around town.

Heritage Open Days are a fantastic, not-to-be-missed, not to mention free opportunity to get behind the closed doors to some of Aylesbury’s oldest and most fascinating buildings.

The King's Head

Visitors can discover the hidden history behind Judges Lodgings, The King’s Head, Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, The Tower Block County Hall, Aylesbury Cemetery, Aylesbury Old Town, Friends Meeting House, the Mayor’s Parlour and Council Chamber, meet the Archaeologists in Market Square and experience the ever popular Waterside Festival – all for free.

The weekend is filled with tours, talks, exhibitions and events, offering something for everyone. In Market Square visitors have the opportunity to meet the Buckinghamshire Archaeological Society and help them sort out their muddled museum.

A stroll around Aylesbury’s Old Town will lead you to The Mayor’s Parlour and Council Chamber, at the Town Hall on Church Street, displaying the Town’s silverware and insignia.

Just a short stroll from the Town Hall you find the Friends Meeting House on Rickfords Hill where you can visit the Aylesbury Quakers cottages and meeting house, which dates back to the early 1700s. Enjoy their peaceful garden and some refreshments.

St Mary's Square

At the oldest Inn in town, The King’s Head, the children can enjoy medieval themed arts, crafts and games and learn about the history of one of England’s best preserved coaching inns.

Once again Aylesbury Waterside Theatre will be opening its doors for Backstage Tours, so you can discover what it feels like to stand on stage.

At the Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies, which is offering a family history Help Desk and access to the family history websites; and their Matters of Life and Death exhibition.

They will also have a stall in Market Square where they will have a drop-in point for historical questions, activities and information.

Join Roger King and Ken Evens from The Aylesbury Society on their guided tours of Aylesbury Cemetery, Aylesbury’s Waterways and Aylesbury Old Town to hear more interesting facts and stories of our local heritage.

After the success of last year’s event the Waterside festival will be taking place again during Heritage Open Days. It is celebrating Aylesbury’s canal heritage coming together with its new developments. There will be vibrant mixture of stalls, activities and treats for everyone, including entertainment, activities, floating market, crafts stalls and lots more.

All events are FREE but some tours have to be pre-booked.

For full listing of locations, opening and tour times, accessibility and events please pick up a leaflet in advance from Aylesbury Library, Aylesbury Town Hall, Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies and from all locations taking part.

Or visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk and search for Aylesbury in the town search.