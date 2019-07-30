Aylesbury to hold Grand Garden Fete to raise charity cash

Aylesbury Working Age Group is holding a Grand Garden Fete to raise funds for the Cure Parkinson's Trust

On August 11, the Aylesbury Working Age Group (Heroes) will host their Grand Garden Fete featuring live entertainment, stalls, traditional games and a ‘Find the Cure’ raffle, the proceeds of which will go to The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

The Aylesbury Heroes is a support network for people with Parkinson’s and their families.

Starting at 1pm, the afternoon’s entertainment will include a Bluegrass band, solo performances and tai chi and salsa tasters.

Included in the ticket price of £10 per adult (children free) is a glass of Pimms or prosecco, afternoon tea and traditional garden games such as hoopla and splat the rat, plus ping pong Pringles, a hidden book trail and an animal treasure hunt.

An array of stalls will offer homemade produce and cakes, books, a tombola, quizzes, hand decorated plant pots, designer bunting and white elephant extraordinaire.

At 5pm the ‘Find the Cure’ raffle will be drawn by honorary guest Cllr Brian Roberts, Chair of Buckinghamshire County Council.

The event is being led by Lizzy Pope and Sue O’Reilly who are both living with Parkinson’s and balancing full time work, exercise, fundraising and attending research projects and events.

They have been working hard for the event with their families painting pots, making bunting and fundraising in advance through an Ebay venture.

The Grand Garden Fete is also supported by the Aylesbury Branch of Parkinson’s UK, and representatives from both Parkinson’s UK and CPT will be in attendance.

Sue said: “The Grand Garden Fete is a way of celebrating the friendship and mutual support of all those we have met on our Parkinson’s journey and hopefully of bringing the cure a little closer.”

Proceeds from the event will be directed towards CPT’s International Linked Clinical Trials (LCT) initiative, a programme where new treatments, many of which are pre-existing drugs (already in use for other conditions) are prioritised by a committee of world-leading experts to go to clinical trial for use in Parkinson’s.

Because the drugs are already tested as safe for use, they have the potential to get to the Parkinson’s clinic much faster.

Lizzy said:

“The working age group in Aylesbury is supporting The Cure Parkinson’s Trust’s LCT programme because we believe this is potentially the most direct way we can help to fund research into drug repurposing which we hope will soon slow, stop or even reverse Parkinson’s.”

The Cure Parkinson’s Trust is hugely grateful to Lizzy, Sue and the Working Age Group for their incredible efforts in organising this event

Helen Matthews, deputy CEO of CPT said: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.

"We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our supporters - it’s as simple as that!”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, and it is predicted that 1 in 37 people will receive a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in their lifetime.

CPT funds innovative research which is dedicated to finding new treatments that can slow, stop or reverse Parkinson’s.

The Fete will be held at 89 Walton Road, Aylesbury, HP21 7RU

To book tickets please contact Lizzy and Sue at aylesburyheroes@gmail.com