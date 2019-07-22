Aylesbury Thursdays are back for summer holidays!

From an interactive farm to the manic world of Colonel Custard, there is sure to be something to keep the children entertained each Thursday in Aylesbury town centre.

Here's a round-up of what to expect...

Thursday 25 July is Magical Thursday, with Colonel Custard and his award-winning magic show coming to town, He will be performing four times 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm in Market Square. It will be £2.50 per child per show. Watch him create amazing magic before your very own eyes and have your face painted by Zoomania.

Thursday 1 August 11am – 3pm on Market Square. Aylesbury is delighted to welcome back the popular mobile farm that offers up close and personal interaction with farm animals. Entry to the mobile farm will be £2.50 per child.

Thursday 15 August 11 am – 3 pm will test your skills and strength on the climbing wall and you can try out the bungee trampolines, all in Kingsbury It will be £2.50 per activity. You can also have your face painted by Zoomania,

Thursday 22 August 11 am – 3 pm in Kingsbury ROBOGEDDON is returning to Aylesbury this summer. If you are looking for something rather different to entertain the kids. Then come along and discover your mean streak as you battle your opponent's robot, trying to flip and immobilise them. The aim is to score points against your opponent. Each time you hit an opponent’s bumper, you score a point – flip the other player's robots over to impede their progress even turn yourself back if you are flipped over. It is only £2.50 a go, so come along and play with the robots this summer.

Aylesbury Town Centre & Regeneration Manager, Diana Fawcett said “We are delighted to launch the summer holiday events for this year in the town. Whilst in town why not take the time to enjoy one of our many independent cafes and coffee shops and extend your day out with a visit to the museum, cinema, theatre, Roald Dahl gallery or try the escape rooms or get involved in a Nerf battle at Vire.

Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership has fantastic #AylesburyThursdays events planned in the 2019 Bucks CC school holidays. Watch out for details of these and other events and attractions including the Roald Dahl Gallery, Aylesbury Library, Aylesbury markets and Bucks County Museum, in the Aylesbury live guide. Visit www.visitaylesbury.co.uk Thanks to contributions from town centre organisations and businesses, there is an opportunity for kids to try something new and fun.