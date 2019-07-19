Aylesbury the unluckiest place in Bucks for driving test entrants

Thinking of booking your driving test? Well it turns out that Aylesbury is the unluckiest place in Bucks when it comes to becoming road worthy.

Market researchers Marmalade analysed 10 years of pass rate data from every driving test centre in the UK to reveal the spots with the highest and lowest pass rates, and the best and worst months to take your test in each location.

The test centre coming in as the unluckiest in Buckinghamshire was found to be Aylesbury.

It beats all others with an average pass rate of 47.4%1, well below the UK average pass rate of 54.43%.

When investigating the monthly pass rates in Aylesbury, October claimed top spot with a 49.19%1 average pass rate, whilst April was named the unluckiest month at this test centre, with only a 46.34%1 average pass rate.

High Wycombe faired the best with 52.10%, while Bletchley achieved 47.66%.

Crispin Moger, CEO at Marmalade, said: “We know that driving tests can bring about nerves. In fact, more than 50% of young motorists are equally or more anxious about facing their driving test than their academic exams. We wanted to provide a handy tool to help young learner drivers, and their parents, find out more about their chosen test centre and its pass rates. Ultimately aiming to give them a little piece of mind when it comes to booking a test, and show them how many motorists pass at this centre, in the month of their test.”

