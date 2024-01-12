Aylesbury teenager wins chance to play for Team England
Following on from the success of another 16 year old, Luke Littler, World PDC runner up, Cameron who is from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire has been taking part in National competitions with his team Dunstable Dragons.
Cameron has successfully adopted a 2 handed bowling technique after following another Australian Ten Pin bowler, Jason Belmonte who also uses a 2 handed technique.
Jason Belmonte has won 33 titles and is Cameron's Idol in the Ten Pin Bowling world, Cameron has had his own successes winning some of his tournaments.
Cameron would like to emulate his idol and now has the chance to play for Team England by coming in the top 2 qualifiers of the under 19's event.
He has also encouraged others to learn the 2 handed technique within his team.
