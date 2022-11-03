Aylesbury teen charged with five trespassing with intent offences
The alleged offences took place over just one fortnight
By James Lowson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A 19-year-old from Aylesbury has been charged with five counts of trespassing with intent to steal.
Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (3 November), that Mohameed Khan, 19, of Grenville Road, has been charged five times with burglary dwelling with intent to steal and once on attempted burglary.
The charges relate to incidents in Aylesbury between 25 September and 8 October this year.
He was charged yesterday, and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 November.