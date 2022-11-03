News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury teen charged with five trespassing with intent offences

The alleged offences took place over just one fortnight

By James Lowson
A 19-year-old from Aylesbury has been charged with five counts of trespassing with intent to steal.

Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (3 November), that Mohameed Khan, 19, of Grenville Road, has been charged five times with burglary dwelling with intent to steal and once on attempted burglary.

He is due back in court later this month

The charges relate to incidents in Aylesbury between 25 September and 8 October this year.

He was charged yesterday, and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 November.