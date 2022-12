Aylesbury takeaway receives five star food hygiene rating as nine more Buckinghamshire outlets are inspected

An Aylesbury pub was given a five star food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Lakeside Chinese Takeaway in Watermead was given top marks after an inspection on Thursday (15 December).

Advertisement

Eight other establishments have received recent new scores after council inspections.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurant, 37 Oxford Road, New Denham, Denham; rated on 13 December

• Rated 5: Melody Mint at 77 - 79 Wycombe End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on 1 December

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Village Mangal at 13 Hill Avenue, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 July

• Rated 3: Preston Bissett Nurseries & Country Shop at Bushey Lane, Preston Bissett, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 November

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Villa Bianca at 1 - 3 Bell Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 November

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Royal Standard at The Royal Standard, Wooburn Common Road, Taplow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 December

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Pineapple at Lake End Road, Dorney, Buckinghamshire; rated on 7 December

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lakeside Chinese Takeaway at 33 Lakeside, Watermead, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 15 December

Advertisement

• Rated 5: New Golden House at Golden House, 62 Wycombe Road, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on 8 December