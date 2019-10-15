Aylesbury takeaway nominated for national award for second year running

Caribbean and African food takeaway S&S Kitchen in Aylesbury has made the finalists list for the latest British Takeaway Awards.

The ceremony will take place at The Savoy, in London on 27 January 2020, with a star-studded judging panel including celebrity chef Ainsley Harriot, Chief Operating Officer of Just Eat, Graham Corfield and former Dragon’s Den star, Sarah Willingham.

Located on Skipper Close, S&S Kitchen describes itself as 'Daydreaming about being on white sandy beaches lying in the sun, well S&S Kitchen can bring a taste of the Caribbean to your door.'

The owners of S&S Kitchen said to us:

"We're really pleased to make it to the final. It's our second year being nominated so hopefully this year we can bring it home."

When asked what set them apart, they said:

“Obviously great food but also the way we deal with our customers - we treat our customers very well.”

The British Takeaway Awards returns for its fifth year this year. The five best takeaways are nominated for each region across Great Britain, with the regional winners being announced at the awards ceremony. Finally, the coveted national prize winner is revealed.

The judges take into consideration the number of votes each finalist receives, as well as feedback from a mystery shop and by reviewing a written submission from the restaurant owners.

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat commented:

“We are excited to be back for the fifth year running to celebrate the local takeaways across Britain that provide their communities with quality food, outstanding customer service and joy. This year, we saw a tremendous amount of votes across Great Britain. The calibre of restaurants is high so the judges will have their work cut out picking a winner.”