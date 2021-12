Christmas and New Year is one of the few times when supermarkets close completely.

These bumper one-stop shops will be running on revised schedules for the festive period so these dates are worth noting in case you run out of snacks and drinks over the holiday period.

Many stores are running revised timetables for the bank holidays directly following, Boxing Day and on the Monday following New Years Day.

Sainsbury's in Gatehouse, Aylesbury

Here's the timetables for all the major supermarket sites in Aylesbury over Christmas and the New Year.

Waitrose

(Address: Exchange St, Waterside, Aylesbury HP20 1AL)

Tuesday December 21 - Thursday December 23 - 7:30am to 10pm

Christmas Eve - 7:30am to 6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 - Tuesday December 28 - 9am to 6pm

Wednesday December 29 - New Year's Eve (Friday) - 7:30am to 8pm

New Year's Day - closed

Sunday January 2 - 11am - 5pm

Monday January 3 - 9am - 6pm

Sainsbury's

-Aylesbury Superstore in Buckingham Street

(Address: 13-19 Buckingham St, Aylesbury HP20 2LA)

Tuesday December 21 - Thursday December 23 - 6am to 9pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 - Tuesday December 28 - 8am to 8pm

Wednesday December 29 - Thursday December 30 - 6am to 9pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - closed

Sunday January 2 - closed

Monday January 3- 8am to 8pm

-Aylesbury Gatehouse Superstore

(Address: 90 Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 8ED)

Tuesday December 21 - Thursday December 23 - 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 - Tuesday December 28 - 8am to 8pm

Wednesday December 29 - Thursday December 30 - 6am to 11pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 8am to 8pm

Sunday January 2 - Closed

Monday January 3 - 8am to 8pm

ASDA

(Mandeville Road, Aylesbury HP21 8BD)

Tuesday December 21 - Thursday December 23 - 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm

Monday December 27 - Tuesday December 28 - 8am to 8pm

Friday December 29 - Saturday December 30 - 7am to 11pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 10am to 5pm

Sunday January 2 - 10am to 4pm

Monday January 3 - 8am to 8pm

Tesco

(Tring Rd, Aylesbury HP20 1PQ)

Tuesday December 21 - Thursday December 23 - midnight to midnight

Christmas Eve - midnight to 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm

Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 - midnight to midnight

New Year's Eve - 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 8am to 6pm

Sunday January 2 onwards - midnight to midnight

-Tesco Extra

(Broadfields Retail Park, Bicester Rd, Aylesbury HP19 8BU)

Tuesday December 21 - Thursday December 23 - midnight to midnight

Christmas Eve - midnight to 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day 11am to 5pm

Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 - midnight to midnight

New Year's Eve - 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 8am to 6pm

Sunday January 2 - 11am to 5pm

Monday January 3 - 8am to 8pm

-Tesco Express

(1 Jackson Rd, Aylesbury HP19 9BF)

Tuesday December 21 to Thursday December 23 - 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 10pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 7pm

Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 - 6am to 11pm

New Year's Eve - 6am to 10pm

New Year's Day - 8am to 10pm

Sunday January 2 - 9am to 7pm

Monday January 3 - 6am to 11pm

Morrisons

(Station Way West, Aylesbury, HP20 2HX)

Tuesday December 21 to Thursday December 23 - 6am to midnight

Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 - Thursday December 30 - 7am to 10pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 6pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Sunday January 2 - 10am to 4pm

Monday January 3 - 6am to midnight

Aldi

(143 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury HP20 1BT, and 4 Rimmington Way, Aylesbury, HP19 8AW)

-Both stores have the same opening hours over the festive period

Tuesday December 21 to Thursday December 23 7am to 10pm

Christmas Eve - 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 - 8am to 8pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Sunday January 2 - 9:30am to 4pm

Monday January 3 - 8am to 8pm

Lidl

(61 Oakfield Road, HP20 1GD Aylesbury, and Unit 13 Aylesbury Shopping Park, Aylesbury HP20 1DG)

-Both stores have the same opening hours over the festive period

Tuesday December 21 to Thursday December 23 - 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 - 8am to 10pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 7pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Sunday January 2 - 10am to 4pm

Monday January 3 - 8am to 10pm

Iceland Foods

(59-63 High St, Aylesbury HP20 1SA)

Tuesday December 21 to Thursday December 23

Christmas Eve - 7am to 5pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 to Thursday December 30 - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Eve - 9am to 5pm

New Year's Day - closed

Sunday January 2 - 10am to 4pm

Monday January 3 - 8am to 6pm

Marks & Spencer

(35 High Street, Aylesbury, United Kingdom, HP20 1SH35)

Tuesday December 21 to Thursday December 23 - 6am to 10pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Monday December 27 - 9am to 6pm

Tuesday December 28 - 8am to 6pm

Wednesday December 29 to Thursday December 30 - 8am to 6:30pm

New Year's Eve - 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Sunday January 2 - 10:30pm to 4:30pm