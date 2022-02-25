Aylesbury supermarket announces three-year deal supporting children’s hospice care

An Aylesbury supermarket has announced a three-year commitment to support families with seriously ill children.

Morrisons has announced a three-year partnership with Together for Short Lives, the only national charity supporting the UK’s children’s hospices.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care which supports homes in Bucks and Hertfordshire is one of the venues which will benefit.

Riley and Stanley at Rennie Grove Hospice

A point of focus for the partnership is helping families facing the heartbreak that their child will die young.

The Aylesbury store has been partnered with Rennie Grove Hospice Care and will support its work across both counties.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, said: “We are really excited by the opportunities this partnership brings and the impact it will have on the children and

families we support.

"We hope that the local community will help us raise as much as possible from partnered stores and make it a real success.”

Morrisons will help Rennie Grove be there for families like Shailza and Daniel’s, whose two young boys, Riley and Stanley, both suffer from a rare genetic condition. Shailza explains

how Rennie Grove has become their lifeline:

“Sometimes you only have a tiny window of time to sort something out in between feeding, medication, toileting or sickness, and the Rennie Grove Children’s Nurses completely get that.

"Sarah has been in our lives forever – Riley was just eight months old when we first met – and she’s known Stanley since he was born.

"If I need anything at all I can quickly text the team – no small talk needed! It is so reassuring to know that if we ask for help and advice, it will be given without hesitation, whatever time of the day or night.

"We don’t really know what the future holds but with Rennie Grove just a phone call away, we face that future with much more confidence than we would otherwise."

Every Morrisons store is calling on local shoppers to join them for their special ‘Butterfly Bonanza’ which runs until February 27.

A butterfly will glide up and down the country in support of seriously ill children.

Together for Short Lives CEO, Andy Fletcher said: “Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating – families can be left feeling scared and alone.

"I can’t tell you what a difference this amazing new partnership will make for these families. Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side, means the absolute world.

“The money raised through our partnership will give families access to vital care from local children’s hospices and help them to spend less time worrying and more time making

memories together.

"It will also enable us to reach thousands more families caring for a seriously ill child who needs support.”

Rennie Grove’s Children’s Hospice at Home Service cares for babies, children and young people up to the age of 19 living with a life-limiting condition.

It provides flexible care tailored to each family’s needs to help children and their families make every moment together matter.

"I'm really looking forward to our partnership with Together for Short Lives and helping to raise vital funds to support families with seriously ill children and the wonderful hospices that care for them.”