Aylesbury Sunday League football team floor opposition to win national final

Aylesbury Flooring FC floored Birstall Stamford as they came from behind to win the FA Sunday Cup final 3-1 yesterday.

Goals from Ty Deacon, Ryan Freshwater and Lynton Goss helped the Berkhamsted Sunday League side to victory in a match played at the home of League One side Peterborough United.

Aylesbury Flooring FC celebrate their win in the FA Sunday Cup - photo courtesy of Sports Shots

The club was formed in 2014 by a group of friends with the idea coming while they were sat in the Bucks Yeoman pub.

Flooring have improved each year since their formation and can now celebrate winning the biggest prize in Sunday football.

A very tired Flooring FC manager George Tomlin told the Herald this morning: "Last year we got knocked out in the second round of the competition but we decided to give it another crack this year.

"The squad is like a family - we have had a great campaign this year and winning caps it off brilliantly."

The side featuring plumbers, teachers, electrical engineers and market traders has beaten sides from London, Leighton Buzzard, Wolverhampton and Redditch to reach the final, where they came from behind to beat Birstall Stamford from Leicestershire.

Speaking about the game Tomlin said: "We started brightly, created plenty of chances, and were unfortunate to go behind to a deflected goal.

"Ten minutes from the end Ty Deacon levelled, then in the 90th minute Ryan Freshwater scored from the penalty spot to give us the lead and in stoppage time Lynton sealed it with a goal on his birthday."

An estimated 400 fans travelled from Aylesbury to support Flooring in the biggest game in the club's history.

Tomlin said: "I really wanted to win today for the supporters and all the club officials - the fans were fantastic - they made noise right the way through the game and were singing our club songs.

"I would like to thank everyone who made the trip to support us and everyone who has sent messages of support in the aftermath of our win."

Flooring have the chance for further glory before the end of the season - they will be playing in the Sunday League Cup and the Steve Millward Cup finals over the next month and can win the Berkhamsted Sunday League if they can pick up eight points from their remaining four games.

This will be Flooring's final season as a club and Tomlin explained: "I have been at the helm for four years and it is a real commitment for everyone involved because most of us are involved with other football teams on Saturdays.

"We have won pretty much all the competitions we can win now and we will be going out on the biggest high possible after our Sunday Cup final triumph."