Aylesbury students raise £1,200 for female empowerment and children in crisis causes

Students at an Aylesbury school raised over £1,200 for an international charity which runs women's empowerment projects across the world.

Year 12 students at Aylesbury High School (AHS) raised £1,230 in total which will go to the Rosie May Foundation.

Pupils were especially interested in the charity's campaigns supporting women helping them find employment and methods to get to work safely.

Year 12 and 13 organisers during Aylesbury High School's fundraising week

Each year, students campaign for charity during a 'fundraising week', this term most of the pupils' efforts were completed online due to Covid.

Alice Birchfield, head girl, started the AHS’ partnership with The Rosie May Foundation this year, as not-for-profit organisation's goals align with the school's values.

Alice said: "To address the issue of safer transport and the sexual harassment experienced by women in Sri Lanka, the Rosie May Foundation started their Pink Tuk-Tuk initiative, which trains women to drive.

"During our fundraising week in December, AHS raised £1,230, which enables the training of 12 women to drive one of these."

The initiative is designed to get women out of poverty and onto a career ladder that wouldn't otherwise be available to them.

A the school fundraising week involved a staff pantomime, staff karaoke and ‘A Factor’, where students come together to display their skills in singing, dancing and comedy.

Miss Quesne the school's charity co-ordinator oversaw the singing and dancing activities launched to raise funds for a worthy cause.

"Having this affiliation for the next 3-5 years means we can aspire to raise over £4,000, which would fund our own Tuk-Tuk and a possible volunteering trip to visit them in Sri

Lanka", said Miss Quesne.

The Rosie May founder explained how this partnership started: “We were thrilled when Alice, who I first met at Musical Theatre High, nominated the foundation and we were voted by AHS students as their chosen charity.

"Hopefully AHS will be able to visit our project in Sri Lanka next year and see first hand how they have made a huge difference to the lives of women and girls.”

More information on the charity work undertaken by staff and students at AHS is available on its website here.