Aylesbury students join stem cell donation register as part of charity's 'hero project'

More than 100 Aylesbury High School pupils joined the stem cell donation register today (Wednesday) as part of the Anthony Nolan Trust's hero project.

Representatives from the charity spoke to students about the organisation's work and following the talk 113 pupils from the High were recruited to join the register.

Some of the Aylesbury High School students who signed the stem cell donation register

Every day, the charity matches individuals who are willing to donate their stem cells or bone marrow to people with blood cancer and blood disorders who desperately need transplants to save their lives.

The Anthony Nolan bone marrow register works by recruiting those who are healthy and willing to donate between 18 and 30 years of age, and they will remain on the register until they reach the age of 60.

When asked how they felt about entering their names on the stem cells donor register, the most common answer from students was: "It’s a great feeling to know that we can help save the life of someone who may not even be related to us.

"It’s amazing that it takes no more than five minutes to register and then you can help save someone’s life”.

Another pupil said: "The extraordinary aspect about Anthony Nolan is that signing up on the donor register is not the only way to help save lives of people with blood cancer.

"You can donate money, help fundraise money, volunteer and even campaign with them and it all adds up”.

To find out more about the charity visit its website at www.anthonynolan.org