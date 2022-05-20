Aylesbury shoppers who frequent nearby Milton Keynes will now be visiting a city after Queen grants coveted status

People from Aylesbury who frequent Milton Keynes for its shopping, leisure and nightlife offering will now officially be visiting a city.

That’s after MK was awarded city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations overnight.

After years of trying and failing, MK now has the right to proudly call itself a city.

Milton Keynes Council submitted the formal bid to Buckingham Palace in December – by Starship delivery robot for the first leg of the journey - and the decision was announced overnight to be made public today.

Milton Keynes was one of 38 places across the UK and British Overseas Territories to apply. It was our fourth attempt, with previous bids made in 2000, 2002 and 2012.

So what does it actually mean for the town known for its concrete cows?

While city status doesn’t grant any additional functions, funding, or powers, it can provide a boost to local communities and open new opportunities, as well as putting MK on the international map as a place to do business. This has been the experience of previous winners.

The success has been hailed as amazing by MK’s council leader Pete Marland.

He said: "I am so proud that the Queen has recognised the excellent bid we made together as a community to make Milton Keynes a city.

“Milton Keynes is unique and the pinnacle of the post war town planning during the reign of our Queen. Today is a celebration of all those with the vision to have created our great city. It’s for everyone that lives here, has been born here and has grown up here. People who have made the city their own, and who have made the city the success it is.

“City status can only be awarded once. It is forever. It is an amazing thing and something we should all celebrate. It is a good day.”