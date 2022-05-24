Aylesbury shoppers can win Aldi vouchers for Platinum Jubilee street parties

The retail giants have set up a competition, winners will receive £500 vouchers they can spend at Aldi supermarkets in Aylesbury and beyond.

Vouchers can be used to buy food, drinks and decorations from Aldi outlets, there will be 10 winners overall.

Aldi Jubilee stock image

Aldi has readied a jubilee-inspired range, including its Eton Mess Gin Liqueur and light-up, shimmering strawberry and mint gin liqueur, specially-selected English Sparkling wines, jubilee IPAs and jubilee gourmet popcorn.

To enter the competition party planners must visit Aldi’s Facebook page and tag either a friend or local community group in the comments’ of the competition post.

People have until 8am on Thursday 26 May to enter, terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be contacted the following day.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “Winners of our Jubilee Street Party Fund will be given vouchers to buy all they need to celebrate this momentous occasion with their neighbours and local communities, and we encourage the streets, roads, avenues and drives of Buckinghamshire to put their nominations forward.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to organise their own events and street parties and look forward to seeing how the lucky winners of our competition decide to mark the big day.”

More information is available on Aldi’s Facebook page here.