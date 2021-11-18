Aylesbury selected in £131m ultrafast full fibre broadband boost

Aylesbury is one of 27 locations included in a £131 million investment organised to deliver full fibre broadband in the South East.

Internet distributor, Openreach is rolling out full fibre broadband to an additional 375,000 homes and businesses during the project.

Aylesbury was the only Bucks town selected for the ultrafast boost, Reading and Stadhampton were among the other places earmarked.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for the South East, said: “Good connectivity is vital – whether it’s to work from home, access education and care services, or for gaming and streaming entertainment – and that’s why we’re investing across the UK to upgrade our network to 25 million premises.

“Nobody’s building faster, further or to a higher standard than Openreach, and we’ve already reached six million homes and businesses with ultrafast full fibre technology, including around 562,000 in the South East.

"It’s proving popular as well, with nearly 30% of the population already choosing to start using it.

“Our engineers and build partners are reaching more communities every week and we’re not just building in cities and urban areas.

"Many rural and hard to reach communities are already benefitting and we plan to reach many more in the coming months and years.”

Currently Openreach has supplied six million UK houses with its fast internet service, more than 562,000 of them are in the South East.

The provider previously revealed it was boosting an additional 592,000 homes and businesses in the South East including 360,000 in rural and harder to serve areas.

Openreach says its rollout plans are fundamental to the government target of of delivering ‘gigabit capable’ broadband to 85 per cent of the UK by 2025.

The company plans to reach a total of 25 million premises by the end of December 2026, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country defined by industry regulator Ofcom.