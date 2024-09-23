Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A secondary school in Aylesbury was forced to send some pupils home early today due to blocked drains caused by flooding.

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, on the Oxford Road, dismissed Sixth Form students at 12.35pm after blocked drains forced some of the school’s toilet facilities and science laboratories to close.

The school said that the blocked drains belonged to Thames Water, and that as they were not able to improve the situation, were reducing the number of pupils on site.

Writing to parents head of the school Sam Holdsworth said: ‘Due to persistent rain in the local area, we have to reduce the number of students on site, due to blocked drains putting many of our bathrooms out of order.

The Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School on Oxford Road in Aylesbury was forced to close early to some pupils today after blocked drains led to flooding

‘The blocked drains at the base of the field belong to Thames Water and are backing up into the school.

‘As such we have no capability to improve the situation, though we have made Thames Water aware.

‘We have had to close numerous toilets and some science labs, resulting in health and safety being compromised for our students and staff.

‘Reducing the number of students on site will significantly help to ease pressure on our facilities.’

The school asked any parents collecting their child by car not to park on the school site due to flooding, and said any children unable to be collected early would remain on site under supervision for the rest of the school day.

In a later message to parents, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School said Thames Water was hoping to resolve the situation by midnight.

However, due to uncertainty over how long it will take Thames Water to fix the situation and with more rain forecast, the school says it is planning for Sixth Form lessons to be online tomorrow.

Earlier today, multiple vehicles were rescued by Bucks Fire Service after becoming stuck in flood water on Oxford Road.