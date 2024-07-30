Aylesbury Second World War hero turns 100 with British Army paying tribute
On 30 June, servicemen, family, and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Albert Stephens who turned 100 on 1 July.
Albert was just 19 when he took part in the Allied Force’s invasion of Normandy in the Second World War. Guests at the surprise party gathered at Oving Village Hall for an outdoor ceremony paying tribute to the former soldier.
He is one of the few still with us who took part in the pivotal battle against the Nazis, and fought all the way through to Germany during the last world war.
Military experts have confirmed the war hero saw some brutal sights fighting for our freedom and lost close friends in combat.
He was part of the 1st Battalion Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry (OBLI).The British Army organised for members of the modern incarnation of his military group to take part in the party.
Two regimental buglers from the Waterloo band and the Lt Colonel of the 5th Rifles attended the event.
Albert’s family say he rarely discusses his military experiences, but was visibly emotional when sharing a moment with some fellow soldiers.
Greg Smith, who attended the event, said: “He was rather touched. He made a beeline for the bugler and the officer. His daughter said he doesn’t talk about the war, but you can see when the two soldiers squatted down, he is opening up. Seeing them, that touched him.”
He has lived in Watermead for over a decade and also enjoyed retired life in Monks Risborough.
In his post-war life he worked as a bricklayer and with horses, before working at the famous Hazell, Watson and Viney printing site until retirement. Albert was married to his wife, Frances, for 63 years before she passed in 2015.
Greg added: “Albert saw his mates dying on the beaches with shrapnel wounds. Had his 20th birthday in Normandy. And he fought all the way up into Germany, through France, Belgium and Holland. He saw some stuff the poor old boy.”