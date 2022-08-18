Aylesbury Scouts launch insect homes on town estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12th Aylesbury Scout Group 1st Kingsbrook Scouts made bug hotels for installation on the Barratt David Wilson Homes’ development on Burcott Lane, Broughton.

After building the hotels from natural materials including straw, hay, and hollow plant stems, the Scouts visited the new estate to help launch the insect homes.

Bug hotels provide a safe space for a range of animals, from hedgehogs to toads as well as smaller insects.

Aylesbury Scouts with their bug hotels

Aylesbury Scout Leader Iain Stanley said: “Introducing bug hotels is an important move to expand the wildlife features at Kingsbrook and one that will support the wider lifecycles of surrounding ecosystems.

"With every bug hotel constructed by the Scouts this weekend, large populations of insects will now have a safe habitat to return to and we look forward to seeing how this boosts wildlife numbers further at the site.”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “The launch of the new bug hotels with Aylesbury Scouts 12th Division marks our continued commitment to providing homes for nature on site.

"Through growing our wildlife network and incorporating as many ecosystems as possible, we want to inspire our residents to introduce similar insect-friendly projects in their own gardens and help further the integrated initiatives already enjoyed here at Kingsbrook.”

Inspecting the bug hotels