Aylesbury Scouts launch insect homes on town estate
There are homes for bugs, as well as people, on Aylesbury’s new Kingsbrook housing development, thanks to Aylesbury Scouts.
The 12th Aylesbury Scout Group 1st Kingsbrook Scouts made bug hotels for installation on the Barratt David Wilson Homes’ development on Burcott Lane, Broughton.
After building the hotels from natural materials including straw, hay, and hollow plant stems, the Scouts visited the new estate to help launch the insect homes.
Bug hotels provide a safe space for a range of animals, from hedgehogs to toads as well as smaller insects.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close road in both directions after incident near Miller and Carter roundabout in Aylesbury
-
2
'Outstanding' A-level results for students at Buckingham’s Royal Latin School
-
3
A-Level results 2022: Pictures show The Grange School in Aylesbury celebrating 'fantastic achievements'
-
4
Emergency services attend fear for welfare incident on Buckingham Park in Aylesbury
-
5
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in A41 near Aylesbury
Aylesbury Scout Leader Iain Stanley said: “Introducing bug hotels is an important move to expand the wildlife features at Kingsbrook and one that will support the wider lifecycles of surrounding ecosystems.
"With every bug hotel constructed by the Scouts this weekend, large populations of insects will now have a safe habitat to return to and we look forward to seeing how this boosts wildlife numbers further at the site.”
Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “The launch of the new bug hotels with Aylesbury Scouts 12th Division marks our continued commitment to providing homes for nature on site.
"Through growing our wildlife network and incorporating as many ecosystems as possible, we want to inspire our residents to introduce similar insect-friendly projects in their own gardens and help further the integrated initiatives already enjoyed here at Kingsbrook.”
There are also nearly 6,000 newly planted trees at Kingsbrook and hedgehog highways throughout the development. Once complete, the site will also be home to a 250-acre nature reserve and visitor centre.