Aylesbury Scout movement continues to grow

Figures released by Buckinghamshire Scouts have revealed a 5% rise in children in the Aylesbury area attending over the past 12 months.

There are now nearly 700 children aged between six and 14 in this age range who are involved with the scouting movement.

Meanwhile, there has also been an increase on the adult volunteers front to - of more than 14% - which takes the total to nearly 230 adult volunteers.

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said: “We provide a wide range of activities for young people including making water filters, finding out about customs and cultures of different countries, healthy eating, zorbing, knowing about disabilities and home safety.

"The activities we provide give young people skills they will use throughout their life.”

Cub scout Aimee McGuigan said: “I really enjoy being in Cubs as we do something different every week.

"One week we may be going for a walk, the following week we might be doing some science experiments and the next week we could be doing some cooking.”

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “As a volunteer with Scouts I get the opportunity to help young people learn new skills and to become more confident.

"I also get the opportunity to share my skills and knowledge with others.

"When you see a child make and launch a water rocket and then see the enjoyment on their face when it flies into the sky spraying water everywhere, it always makes me smile.”