Aylesbury scout among hundreds of volunteers assisting Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state

The scouts and volunteers from the Samaritans are teaming up to help where they can assisting the thousands of people traveling to London to pay their respects.

One of the people marshalling the infamous five-mile queue to see The Queen is George Leaver from Aylesbury.

He has spent the past few days completing tasks to make sure the lengthy proceedings at Westminster Palace move as smoothly as possible.

George Leaver

George said: “It’s really humbling to be at this historic event and it’s a massive honour to be doing my duty to the Queen one final time. My best

scouting experience is getting my Queen’s Scout Award, which was such a challenge and I’m so proud of myself for achieving this award.”

The Scout Association is sending volunteers aged between 18 and 25 to help the authorities.

Scouts wanted to play a role in the week of mourning as the group has a long tradition of assisting The Queen.

Buckinghamshire Scout Group notes that volunteers were present offering support at the late monarch’s coronation back in 1952.

A scouts spokesperson said: “Throughout her seven-decade reign, Her Majesty encouraged scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people. “Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service. The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

"The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) is the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development. This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in the wild countryside, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning

some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the scouts."

Over 100,000 people have achieved this accolade since its inception.