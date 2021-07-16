Aylesbury school teams up with street artist to celebrate Islamic culture

Local artist, Teakster, visited Elmhurst School to host a workshop celebrating both art and culture.

Teakster, who previously graduated the Aylesbury school, was brought in to help year five students create their own Islamic art and symbolism.

Teakster is an award-winning street artist whose mission statement is to promote Islamic values, whilst also using his art to become a bridge between different cultures.

Elmhurst School

The students created their own stencils which were professionally made up and added to a culture wall within the school.

One pupil said: "It was fantastic because we got to do spray painting on the wall with a professional artist. We all got to take part and help and it's amazing because, when people move around the school, they get to see our work displayed."

Teakster spent a week with the pupils putting together a carefully curated wall, the intention was to celebrate diversity both in the school and throughout the world.

Viv Woon lead practitioner for curriculum and teaching and learning added: "The children have been so engaged throughout this project. They have learnt about the importance of symbolism in Islamic art and have combined their understanding of this together with their artistic skills to create intricate stencil designs.

Teakster with the students

"With the help of Teakster, they have been able to showcase their learning and bring their ideas to life with an outcome that is, not only authentic, but adds real value to their school community."