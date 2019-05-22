Aylesbury school sets up Just Giving page to help student following family tragedy

Staff at The Grange School in Aylesbury have set up a Just Giving page to help a student who is currently sitting their GCSE exams despite being hit by a family tragedy.

The Just Giving page was set up by the school's support manager Alison Round, one of the school's learning mentors Mel Vallance and the head of Year 11 Steve Netley, to support the student and their siblings.

Because of safeguarding, we cannot name the student, so they are referred to as 'M' throughout the rest of the article.

Approximately a year and a half ago M was involved in a horrific car accident with their family which claimed the life of their beloved father.

The accident resulted in their mother sustaining catastrophic life changing injuries including paralysis and she is currently receiving continuous care in hospital.

After this devastating accident M joined The Grange at the start of the current academic year and staff described them as a polite, caring and hardworking student.

Despite going through this tragic ordeal, M remains focused on their education, demonstrating what staff describe as 'a fantastic attitude' towards their GCSE subjects.

Regrettably M and their family have recently experienced another devastating tragedy.

After sitting their first GCSE exam, M visited hospital along with their siblings to see their mother.

On returning they were distressed to find that their family home was on fire.

The blaze has resulted in the family losing everything that they own.

Even after this heart wrenching incident, M came to school the following day to sit a GCSE exam in what staff say exemplified their diligence and bravery.

A school spokesman added: "As staff we wish to honour our school's ethics and values by asking the local and wider community to come together to support this resilient family during an unimaginably tough time.

"Anything you can contribute will go a long way to supporting the family in getting them essentials for living."

The fundraising page was set up two days ago and at the time of writing had raised £1,090 - the initial target is £2,500.