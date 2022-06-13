Aylesbury school participates in day of action promoting safe travel

Turnfurlong Infant School and Turnfurlong Junior School students and staff joined the 'Big Stand' campaign.

Local councillors Mark Winn, Nidhi Mehta, Tom Hunter-Watts, and Chris Hendren were among local authority officials at the demonstration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of children participated

The aim was to raise awareness around the active travel plans at both schools to increase safety awareness among pupils.

Also the schools hope to improve parking and limit congestion outside their premises.

Plans are in place to increase the signage along nearby roads to reduce inconsiderate driving behaviours.

Staff want to raise awareness around the benefits of walking to school, by encouraging 'park and stride' and car share schemes, which will also lower congestion at drop off and pick up times.

Passers by beeped the children in a show of support

Approximately 660 children and 100 staff lined up at Turnfurlong Lane at 9.30am wearing high viz jackets donated to the Infant School by GIST and Specsavers Aylesbury.

Representatives from GIST visited the school to promote articulated lorry training, while Specsavers staff talked to children about the stop! Look! Listen! road safety message.

PSCO Charlotte Stephens and PC Ward from the Thames Valley Police force have also delivered talks at the school, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service representatives have also chatted with the children.

Banners were provided by Bucks Council

The school has also welcomed staff from major Aylesbury-based charities, the National Paralympic Heritage Trust and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

A roads crossing officer called Martha Corlett has also held a class explaining the importance of crossing the roads safely and being mindful of moving vehicles.

Cars beeped their horns on Saturday morning in support as the children waved back.

Children were holding banners from Bucks Council promoting 'Think before you park by our school' messages.

'Think before your park' was the message

School representatives and council members held a meeting after the campaign discussing what else more can be done to improve road safety.