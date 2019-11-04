Aylesbury's lottery to hold birthday prize draw

The Vale Lottery, which recently celebrated raising over a quarter of a million pounds, has announced there will be a special birthday prize draw for its upcoming fourth anniversary.

Over the next five weeks, everyone signed up to Vale Lottery will be entered into the draw for the opportunity to win one of four prizes, kindly provided by some of its supporters.

Prizes include: two weekend Grandstand tickets for July 2020 at Silverstone, four VIP tickets to see Beauty and the Beast at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, and a family ticket to explore the Christmas grounds at Waddesdon Manor.

The Vale Lottery helps to provide invaluable funds to over 200 local good causes, including sports clubs, animal charities, theatre groups, disability charities and more than 50 schools.

The lottery has also given away more than 26,000 free tickets and over £68,000 worth of cash prizes to its players with a £25,000 jackpot to be won. Supporters also have the chance to win bonus prizes in prize draws throughout the year.

Councillor Judy Brandis, Aylesbury Vale District Council's Chairman, said:

“Vale Lottery has seen tremendous success raising money in the community, for the community. The model has been adopted by 70 local authorities nationwide and across the UK over £1.5 million is being raised annually for nearly 3,000 good causes, and it all started here in Aylesbury Vale!

“There’s never been a better time to start supporting one of the fantastic local good causes right here in Aylesbury Vale. Sign up today to start raising money with Vale Lottery and you’ll be entered into the amazing birthday prize draw!”

The draw will be running from 4 November to 7 December. Tickets for Vale Lottery cost just £1 a week, with 60p from every ticket going directly to local good causes – that’s more than double the amount donated per pound by the National Lottery, with the balance going to running costs and prizes.

