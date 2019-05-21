Aylesbury's Guy Stapleford wants to break a world record for charity

An amateur athlete from Buckinghamshire, known as Miles for Wishes, is attempting to break the solo record for running and cycling the Welsh Three Peaks to raise money for Make-A-Wish® UK.

Guy Stapleford from Aylesbury is aiming to complete the 140-mile bike ride and 17-mile run, which includes 14,000 feet of elevation, in under 22 hours this weekend.

The route starts at Snowdon, heads south to Cadair Idris and finishes at Pen y Fan.

It’s not the first challenge Guy has taken on for the charity. Since taking up running and cycling two years ago, he’s raised more than £5,000 for Make-A-Wish through some tough challenges.

He has also:

·Climbed the Three Peaks solo

·Cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End solo in nine days

·Cycled the Three Peaks in three days solo

·Ran the 220 miles from Liverpool to Reading – the equivalent of seven ultra-marathons averaging 32 miles a day - dressed as various superheroes, finishing at the Make-A-Wish UK offices

But guy says, this won't be his last challenge.

In August, he’s part of a relay team of five men and women who are aiming to set another record for the fastest mixed National Three Peaks Relay Run – 470 miles.

That record was set 38 years ago, in 1981, and stands at 54 hours and 39 minutes.

Asked what motivates him to keep pushing himself, Guy said: “After completing my first half marathon I decided to run the races and challenges for charity, so that someone got something out of it.

Otherwise, sport can feel like quite a selfish pursuit that’s not something that will last in this world.

“Then I met Tony Frobisher, whose daughter Milla was granted a wish, through Make-A-Wish and we’ve become good friends.

"Hearing and seeing his story first-hand has cemented my belief in what the charity does.

"When you’re at the end of what you perceive to be your physical limits to be, you need a reason to push yourself on.

"I know my pain is going to end, it’s no great shakes. But there are poorly children going through treatment who aren’t that lucky. It’s incredibly motivating to think of them when I’m out on the road.”

You can find out more here about Guy’s challenges and sponsor him here https://www.gofundme.com/run-the-peaks