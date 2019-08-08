Aylesbury's first ever family duck race for Lymphoma Action this weekend

You'd be quackers to miss this! Aylesbury's first ever family duck race is being held this Saturday at the Canal Basin.

The fun event, which is proudly supported by The Bucks Herald, starts at 11.30am, and if you are quick the Herald team will be on hand giving out free copies of the newspaper!

And there is still time to put your name on a duck, and be in with a chance of bagging a £100 top prize.

Head to www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/duckrace - or you can sponsor a duck for £2.50 in person on the day.

And don't worry, if you can't make it, you can follow the action at www.facebook.com/lymphomaaction

See you down there!