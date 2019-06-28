Aylesbury's finest Ellen White commemorated in Town Centre Mural

Twitter have commissioned the art work, by Zem Clarke, at the end of Aylesbury High Street to celebrate England's top goal scorer's successes at the World Cup.

The mural was painted by artist Zem Clarke, and is one of many popping up around the UK to promote the woman's game.

Close up of Ellen's celebration

You can check out Zem Clarke's work on twitter at @zemclarke or see her work online here

Last night Ellen White became England's top ever goalscorer after the lionesses brushed aside Nowary 3-0.

White has been in blistering form at the World Cup in France, scoring five goals for Phil Neville's Lionesses to help them book a semi final showdown.

Fans have dared to dream that football is coming home, and there is no doubt Ellen will forever be seen as an Aylesbury, and England, legend.

She currently sits level with the USA's Alex Morgan, in strong contention for the golden boot if England go all the way.

She is also only the second England player to score in four consecutive appearances at a World Cup after Gary Lineker did the same between 1986 and 1990 but is the first to do it in the same competition, an incredible feat.

England look set to face either USA or hosts France in the next round.

As part of a national project from twitter, these eye-catching murals will be located around the UK in the home towns and cities where the Lionesses and Scotland National Squad grew up and first discovered their love of football.

Players depicted include Jodie Taylor (Birkenhead), Ellen White (Aylesbury) and Steph Houghton (Durham).

Artists participating include Laura Callaghan, Mercedes Bazan, Lidia Cao, Sam Dunn, Louise Pomeroy, Claudine O’Sullivan, Ella Masters, Lesley Barnes, Zem Clarke and Toria Jaymes.

Dara Nasr, Managing Director of Twitter UK said: “Twitter is the place to follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year. We’re proud to be driving forward conversation around the women’s game, launching the first ever #WomenInFootball emoji and the hashtag #WhatIf campaign to champion women and girls within the football industry.

"These murals were the perfect way to pay homage to the stars of the game within their hometowns and cities, giving them the legendary status they deserve.”

Claire Emslie, a Scottish footballer who plays for Orlando Pride, said: “It’s really cool to have a mural of me in Edinburgh. It’s a bit surreal but I'm really grateful to Twitter UK for such a great activation.

"I’ve already had family members trying to seek it out to take a picture with it.

"Things like that are something you’ll never forget and it’s something I’ll look back on fondly. I’ve played with Caroline Weir since I was young and for her to be up in her home town is amazing as well.”