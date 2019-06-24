Aylesbury's Ellen White equals England's World Cup goalscoring record after netting during last 16 win

Aylesbury footballer Ellen White has equalled the record for the most World Cup goals for the Lionesses after netting during their 3-0 win over Cameroon.

White, who was born and brought up in the town, and started her football career with Aylesbury Town, levelled Fara Williams tally of five goals in World Cups with the second in England's last 16 victory in Valenciennes yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Williams has not been selected for this tournament but still plays football domestically for Reading.

White's strike in the victory over Cameroon adds to her goals at the 2011 World Cup against Japan and in this year's tournament against Scotland in the opening game and against Japan (twice) last week.

The former Grange School pupil's goal in the game against Cameroon started an extraordinary sequence of events which began when White's strike was disallowed for offside.

The decision was looked at by the video assistant referee who judged White onside and awarded the goal - you can view the goal courtesy of BBC Sport here

This led to furious protests from the Cameroon players who were angry with the decision and temporarily refused to restart the game, instead gathering for a huddle in their own half of the pitch.

England went on to win the game and seal a place in the quarter-finals against Norway (the match will be played on Thursday evening at 8pm) but the fall-out from the match continues with FIFA announcing this afternoon (Monday) that it was investigating the Cameroon's team behaviour.

England manager Phil Neville said after the game he was 'ashamed' by Cameroon's behaviour while their coach Alain Djeumfa described the decision to award White's goal as 'a miscarriage of justice.'