Aylesbury's Aqua Vale will be hosting spooky 'Halloween themed parties' in their swimming pools

Families across Aylesbury are invited to join ghosts and ghouls at a giant inflatable Halloween pool party this half term.

Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council, will be hosting a Halloween themed party across all three of its pools.

The fun-filled event will take place on Saturday 26 October, just in time for half term, making it a great afternoon out for the whole family.

The centre will be holding two bookable sessions.

The first of which is aimed at younger children and will be from 4pm-6pm, and the second is for older children, running from 6pm-8pm.

Families will spend the afternoon or evening experiencing the impressive pool inflatable, whilst enjoying entertainment from a live DJ.

For extra thrills and spills, the flumes will also be open at the event.

Chris Williams, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “Our pool inflatable has always been popular, so what better way to enjoy it than with a Halloween themed event. We also have plans to introduce public inflatable sessions soon, so this will be a great opportunity for those who haven’t experienced it to get a first look.”

To ensure everyone can get involved, all party-goers using the inflatable will be required to wear a lifejacket. This opens the event up to those who are younger than eight-years-old* and swimmers who are less confident.

Visitors can enjoy an extended session of up to 2 hours each, and due to its popularity, Everyone Active is urging those interested to book their slot online in advance. Adult prices are £7.00 and children are £4.50, making it an affordable and memorable day out for the whole family.

*Minimum age requirement is 5 years old.