Aylesbury's 5 most popular takeaway dishes revealed by Deliveroo

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, is celebrating its third birthday in Aylesbury.

It has published data of the top five most ordered take away dishes in Aylesbury.

New data from Deliveroo reveals Friday at 8:32pm is the most popular time for Aylesbury locals to order Deliveroo.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by Japanese and British.

Here are Aylesbury's most popular dishes:

#1 Oreo Cupcake Waffle from The Works

#2 Boneless Banquet from KFC

#3 Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama

#4 Chicken Wrap from Chargos Piri Piri

#5 Medium Cod and Chips from The Codfather

Since its launch in the town three years ago, more than 40 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created jobs for 30 people in the local area since its launch three years ago.

60% of the business Deliveroo works for are independent businesses.

Harison Foster, Regional Director of Deliveroo said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Aylesbury over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.