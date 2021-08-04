Aylesbury runners needed to join team NoToDogMeat at Virtual London Marathon 2021

A charity rallying against animal cruelty across the world wants Aylesbury runners to join its fundraising efforts by participating in the Virtual London Marathon.

Once again due to the threat of the coronavirus the 2021 London Marathon will be completed virtually and grassroots charity, NoToDogMeat, needs runners to join its team.

The big race date is October 3, fundraisers can complete their endurance challenges wherever they're most comfortable.

Stuart ran last year's London Virtual Marathon for NoToDogMeat

Runners are given 24 hours to complete the daunting 26.2 mile race, general entry for the marathon has sold out, only new fundraisers can join the virtual challenge.

NoToDogMeat is asking for help supporting its efforts to stop animals being used for food and fur.

Whilst the charity began in London during last year's virtual marathon it had members taking part as far afield as Australia and Beijing.

The charity supports campaigners in countries which have a dog and cat meat trade, in its drive to change minds on the subject.

It runs rescue centres in China which house around 450 animals and captured 21 injured dogs from a meat festival in Yulin.

The organisation was set up by London-based lawyer, Julia de Cadenet, who also advises the United Nations on the issue, and takes part in global lobbying work to help end the practice of eating dogs and cats.

Julia said: "Of course it would be amazing if a real competitor would like to take part too, and maybe fly the flag for NoToDogMeat by setting an amazing time!

"Many people ask us why eating dogs and cats is different to eating other animals. For a start, we are a vegetarian organisation, but the reason we campaign so hard is because the dog and cat meat trade is so cruel. Festivals like Yulin are all about cruelty, and crowds of people gather to watch dogs be beaten and cooked alive.

"Many of the animals are strays or people's pets. This is not like the meat you might buy from the butcher or supermarket.

"China has made great steps in legislating against the consumption of dogs and cats by declaring that they are not food. But more work needs to be done to end this for good."