Aylesbury Rugby Club wants women to give rugby a try

The popular Aylesbury Club will be hosting a 'Warrior Camp' on May 11, giving ladies an opportunity to try the sport with fun, team based activities.

Since January 2017, over 10,000 women across the country have given rugby a try at their local Warrior Camp. Why not join the thousands of other like-minded women who wanted to try something new?

Aylesbury Rugby Club are encouraging women to bring a friend and experience rugby in a fun and friendly environment.

The Warrior Camp offers an introduction to the basic skills of rugby through team-based activities that foster bonds between participants.

Rugby gives women the chance to build new friendships with like-minded people through a shared passion for breaking barriers and trying new experiences. You’ll build friendships through strong camaraderie, as players rally around each other to support and encourage teammates on and off the pitch.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is a team sport and so the teamwork and camaraderie that comes with that is awesome for confidence and a sense of belonging.

"The physical benefits are brilliant too, you will get stronger, leaner, faster and healthier and this in turn has a positive impact on your mental health.

"Rugby makes you feel good about yourself, especially after the endorphins released from playing the game.

“I owe many friendships, personal achievements and my physical fitness and health to the sport of rugby, and I am all about inspiring more and more people to pick up a ball and give it a try.”

Steve Grainger, Rugby Football Union Director of Rugby Development, said: “Inner Warrior has proven to be a great success and we are excited for women to have the opportunity to get involved and try something new and exciting at our Warrior Camps based at their local rugby clubs”.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby. The camps teach participants key introductory skills and drills for rugby, with help on hand every step of the way.

All you’ll need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a ‘have a go’ attitude...